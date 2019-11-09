|
|
LOUISE DUPUIS 1929 - 2019 It gives us great sadness to announce that Louise Dupuis passed with peace and grace at the Bradford Valley Community, Bradford Ontario, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family. Louise was the daughter of Anthime Paulette and Jeanne Meloche. Louise was predeceased by her loving husband, Hector Dupuis, Sisters, Pauline and Suzanne Paulette, brother, Claude Paulette and her son, Alain Dupuis. She is survived by her children, Patrice Dupuis (Helen), Sophie Dupuis(Guy), Frederic Dupuis (Pamela) as well as her sisters Denise and Helene Paulette. She was the proud grandmother of Olivier (Malinda), Stephane (Fiona), Veronique, Christian, Daniel, Felix & Jeremy and Great-grandmother of Lincoln and Paxton. Louise lived a beautiful life with Hector, the love of her life. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A celebration of her life will take place on Friday November 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of the: Mont-Royal Funeral Complex, 1297 chemin de la Foret, Outremont, H2V 1P9 (514) 279-6540 www.mountroyalcem.com The doors will open at 3 p.m. to allow friends to offer their condolences to the family prior to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations can be made in Louise's name to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Society of Canada. The Family would like to thank the staff at Bradford Valley Community for the wonderful care they provided to Louise.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019