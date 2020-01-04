You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LOUISE ENHORNING Peacefully and with family beside her, Louise Enhorning passed away in her home on December 19, 2019. Wife of 57 years to the late Dr. Goran Enhorning, mother to Ulf, Dag (Diane), Peder (Stacey), and Marianne (Chris), and grandmother to Tatiana, Teigen, Emily, Erik, KaiLi and Sofia, Louise was the thread that held the family close. Moving between Stockholm, Toronto, Buffalo, Vero Beach and Pardobo (the Ontario farmhouse named after their dog), Louise made a candle- lit, art-filled, open-door home wherever she went. She cherished beauty where others missed it; she made time for flowers, animals and table-settings; she almost never missed a sunrise. Passionate about maintaining Swedish culture, Louise joined SWEA (Swedish Woman's Educational Association) in Toronto, then later in Buffalo, and eventually became President for SWEA International, which has 70 chapters and 7000 members worldwide. Louise's final years were spent in Toronto where she was cared for by her family. We will miss her elegance, graciousness, her openness, and her love of life. We feel her absence deeply. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Asthma Canada - the Enhorning Fund. This fund was established to recognize the work that Dr. Goran Enhorning did in developing a treatment for Infant Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which today helps save the lives of premature babies that have difficulty breathing. His hope was to find a cure for asthma.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
