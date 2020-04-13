|
LOUISE ISABELLE HOPE (Ferguson) in her 89th year, at Humber Heights Retirement Home, Toronto, on April 11, 2020. Beloved mother of David (Dianne), Katherine and Janet (Peter Heys). Proud Grandma of Kofi (Lisa), Melika (Rohit), Madeline, Gabriel, Kaelan, Janik and Adelka. Great- grandma to Samira. Aunt to Jim Johnston and Andrew Green. Predeceased by her husband Donald, sisters Nancy Ferguson and Doris Johnston, and her niece Kathie Johnston. Survived by sister-in-law Janet Green and brother-in-law William Johnston. Louise was born on July 7, 1931 in Weston, Ontario to James and Doris 'Sally' Ferguson. She attended the Macdonald Institute in Guelph where she studied Home Economics and met Don, who studied at the Ontario Agricultural College. Following their graduation (Class of 54), they married on July 31, 1954, residing for one year in Weston before moving to farm outside of Stouffville. She did book- keeping for her father's business and in 1960 she began teaching, first at the Ontario Ladies' College in Whitby and later at Uxbridge Secondary School and Markham District High School before retiring in 1987. Louise was an avid genealogist, undertaking research and teaching for many years. She served as President of the Ontario Genealogical Society from 1992-94. She collected pressed Canadian glass and was an active member of Glasfax, serving as President from 1997-2005. Following Don's death in 1998, she returned to the Weston area where she played bridge, volunteered for the local NDP and was active at Central United Church. Over the past decade, Alzheimer's Disease gradually restricted her activities. She moved into Humber Heights Retirement Home where she received compassionate care until her death. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a time when family and friends can safely gather. Donations in Louise's memory may be made to Weston King Neighbourhood Centre or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020