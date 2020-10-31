LOUISE PATTERSON February 3, 1919 - October 22, 2020 Louise Patterson (née Skinner) passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age of 101. She was predeceased in 2016 by her dear husband of 73 years, Henry (Pat) Patterson. The essence of Louise shone through in her warmth and energy, her smiles and hugs. She was a loving and much loved mother of six children: Carol, Heather, Bonnie, Janet, Stephen and Robert. She will be fondly remembered by 13 grandchildren: Christian Burton; Nick (Amanda) and Robin Ackerley; Sunny (Montanne) and Jesse (Laura) Patterson; Joanna McVicars (Jason), Maureen (Jeremy) and Allison Rice; PJ Partington (Emily) and Joy Patterson; Caitlin (Dave), Ian and Christine Patterson; and many great grandchildren. Louise was born in Berwick, Nova Scotia, moving at age seven to Vancouver, B.C. with her widowed mother, Ruth Skinner. Here she spent her school years, active in mind and body. She read, wrote, cycled, skiied, climbed, and enjoyed the cameraderie of Girl Guides. She attended UBC where she developed friendships in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. During the war, she left to work as an estimator and process planner for Boeing Aircraft of Canada. In 1943, she fell in love and married Henry (Pat) Patterson. They lived in Victoria, then Vancouver, where they began to raise a family. When the war ended, so did Pat's duties as a naval officer. To advance his career as a newspaper journalist, the young family moved to Winnipeg, then in 1949 to Toronto. Louise was a devoted wife and mother, focusing her efforts on supporting her husband in his work and in raising six children. Through it all, she maintained a strong sense of self. Her many talents enriched the lives of her children. Bedtime stories were read with warmth and eloquence. Her pies were baked with love. She knitted, sewed, sketched and painted. And at the cottage, she shared her delight in the wonders of nature. A number of times over the years, her social conscience roused her to action. In 1965, with a small group of Unitarians, she walked the final leg of Martin Luther King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. As the children grew up and left home, Louise and Pat found time to travel, across Canada and around the world. Louise also enjoyed curling, swimming and lawn bowling at the the Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club. In the 70s she found her passion: quilting. She was active in the York Heritage Quilters Guild for 31 years, becoming known for her bold colour and design choices. Louise lived a long, productive, happy life. She was a remarkable woman who loved to laugh and be teased, who communicated skillfully and whose opinion mattered. She affected many lives for the better, and her spirit lives on in each of us. A celebration of Louise's life will be organized at a later date. In memory of Louise, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.



