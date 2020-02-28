You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LOUISE RICE Louise Rice of Kamloops, B.C. passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, at 92 years of age. Survived by her children, Anthony Rice (Tricia Cook), Deirdre Rice and Daphne (Jeff) Willan; grandchildren, Adam, Tara, Sean, Jamie, Liam and Christopher; sister, Jean; and other relatives in Ireland. Predeceased in 2008 by her husband, Desmond Thomas Rice. Louise was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where she also completed her nursing training and obtained her midwifery certification. She then moved to London and worked as a flying squad midwife. Later she moved to Malaysia to practice nursing, which is where she met and married Desmond. Louise and Desmond, with Anthony, immigrated to Canada in 1958. Louise will be remembered for her love of the outdoors and nature; as an avid birdwatcher and hiker; a talented seamstress and pianist; a kind and caring Mother and Nana; as well as for her very witty sense of humour. We extend special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Pacific 1, at Ridgeview Lodge. In keeping with Louise's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
