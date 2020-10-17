You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Louise Therese VAN KAMPEN
LOUISE THÉRÈSE VAN KAMPEN 1943 - 2020 Most sadly, after a six month struggle with cirrhosis, Louise passed away peacefully at home on October 3 with her husband Van and daughter Nicole at her side. Born in Montreal to Leo and Thérèse Garneau, she moved to Toronto in 1967. She started a translation business called The French Connexion, later French Creative Services Ltd., which she owned and managed for 46 years, translating print and broadcast advertising, including talent casting and di- recting. She was an avid golfer overcoming her childhood battle with polio and living with a lifelong disability. Her deter- mination to play well became an inspiration to her many friends at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Stouffville, ON and Spring Run Golf Club in Bonita Springs, FL. With her larger than life personality and zest for life, she is remembered as a person who never gave up. She loved to cook. Her step-grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Mamie" called her the best 'cooker.' Louise is survived by Van, her best friend and beloved husband for 41 years; stepson, Roger; step-daughter, Nicole; and partner, Ed; step-grandchildren, Amelia and husband, Nik, Emma and partner, Fawcett; step-grandsons, Adrian and Aaron; and step-great-grandchild, Piper. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Monique. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Louise's life is planned at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
