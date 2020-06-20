|
LU ANNE TREVA MACDONALD (née Aletter) Lu Anne Treva MacDonald of Mississauga, Ontario passed away on June 18, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital. Born in Kitchener, Ontario, June 25, 1934; predeceased by her parents, George and Esther Aletter (née Gross) of Kitchener, Ontario. Lu Anne is survived by her husband, John Alistair; daughter, Heather (Langis), son, John Cameron (Denise); daughter, Lesley (John); son, Jeffrey (Karlene); brother, Craig Aletter (Donna-deceased); brother, John Aletter (JoAnne); her ten grandchildren, Mark, Craig, Erin, Eric, Sarah, Jack, James, Paul, Mallory and Morgan; and two great-grandsons, Pierce and Ian. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and countless friends. LuAnne was a graduate of the School of Medical Technology at Kitchener Waterloo Hospital and worked as a laboratory technologist until she and John started and raised their family in London, Ontario. She was a devoted mother of four who enjoyed being active in sports, charities and First St. Andrew's United Church. A celebration of life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Credit Valley Hospital (attn. Dr. Barbara Clive), or a charity of your choice. A tree will be planted in Springbank Park in London, where Lu Anne loved to walk, as a living memorial to her. Messages and condolences may be left at www.cremationalternatives.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020