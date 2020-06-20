You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
LU ANNE TREVA MACDONALD (née Aletter) Lu Anne Treva MacDonald of Mississauga, Ontario passed away on June 18, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital. Born in Kitchener, Ontario, June 25, 1934; predeceased by her parents, George and Esther Aletter (née Gross) of Kitchener, Ontario. Lu Anne is survived by her husband, John Alistair; daughter, Heather (Langis), son, John Cameron (Denise); daughter, Lesley (John); son, Jeffrey (Karlene); brother, Craig Aletter (Donna-deceased); brother, John Aletter (JoAnne); her ten grandchildren, Mark, Craig, Erin, Eric, Sarah, Jack, James, Paul, Mallory and Morgan; and two great-grandsons, Pierce and Ian. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and countless friends. LuAnne was a graduate of the School of Medical Technology at Kitchener Waterloo Hospital and worked as a laboratory technologist until she and John started and raised their family in London, Ontario. She was a devoted mother of four who enjoyed being active in sports, charities and First St. Andrew's United Church. A celebration of life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Credit Valley Hospital (attn. Dr. Barbara Clive), or a charity of your choice. A tree will be planted in Springbank Park in London, where Lu Anne loved to walk, as a living memorial to her. Messages and condolences may be left at www.cremationalternatives.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020
