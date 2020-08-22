You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Luba PODOLSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luba Afrodite PODOLSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luba Afrodite PODOLSKY Obituary
LUBA AFRODITE PODOLSKY January 11, 1929 - August 20, 2020 Luba died as she lived, with courage, dignity and compassion for others. She was born on January 11,1929 in Hafford, Saskatchewan and grew up in Hamilton, Ontario. The second of four children of Reverend Myroslav and Anna Podolsky, Luba cared for the family from the age of 16, following the death of her mother. She graduated from McMaster University in 1949, and became a registered medical technologist at St. Joseph's hospital laboratories until a move to Ottawa in 1957, where she worked at the Laboratory of Hygiene, Ministry of Health, until 1962. While caring for her ailing father, Luba obtained a Master of Education degree from the University of Ottawa in 1965, and began a career as a science teacher at Hillcrest High school. She took early retirement from teaching in 1989, and volunteered at CHEO (Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario) in genetics research for several years. Following a move to Oakville to be near her brothers and their families, Luba volunteered at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, and was an integral part of community and family life. Throughout her life, Luba was frugal with herself and generous to others. A problem solver, a doer, she sent supplies to distant family members living in then communist Poland and Ukraine, and was an advocate for women's rights through the Status of Women. She coped with life- long physical disability without complaint or compromise. Resolutely independent until the end, Luba made the world a better place by her presence. Her footprint on the earth was light, but her influence and example far reaching. She will be much missed. Luba was predeceased by her sister Vera Pederzoli (2002), and her brothers George Podolsky (2010) and Terrence Podolsky (2011). Her memory will be dear to the many family members she leaves. At Luba's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -