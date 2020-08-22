|
LUBA AFRODITE PODOLSKY January 11, 1929 - August 20, 2020 Luba died as she lived, with courage, dignity and compassion for others. She was born on January 11,1929 in Hafford, Saskatchewan and grew up in Hamilton, Ontario. The second of four children of Reverend Myroslav and Anna Podolsky, Luba cared for the family from the age of 16, following the death of her mother. She graduated from McMaster University in 1949, and became a registered medical technologist at St. Joseph's hospital laboratories until a move to Ottawa in 1957, where she worked at the Laboratory of Hygiene, Ministry of Health, until 1962. While caring for her ailing father, Luba obtained a Master of Education degree from the University of Ottawa in 1965, and began a career as a science teacher at Hillcrest High school. She took early retirement from teaching in 1989, and volunteered at CHEO (Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario) in genetics research for several years. Following a move to Oakville to be near her brothers and their families, Luba volunteered at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, and was an integral part of community and family life. Throughout her life, Luba was frugal with herself and generous to others. A problem solver, a doer, she sent supplies to distant family members living in then communist Poland and Ukraine, and was an advocate for women's rights through the Status of Women. She coped with life- long physical disability without complaint or compromise. Resolutely independent until the end, Luba made the world a better place by her presence. Her footprint on the earth was light, but her influence and example far reaching. She will be much missed. Luba was predeceased by her sister Vera Pederzoli (2002), and her brothers George Podolsky (2010) and Terrence Podolsky (2011). Her memory will be dear to the many family members she leaves. At Luba's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020