LUC A. RANGER March 26, 1950 - March 12, 2019 Tragically, in Ft. Myers, Florida, with loved ones by his side, our dear Luc succumbed to heart surgery complications. Born in St-Lambert, Québec, this unique, accomplished and life-loving man leaves to mourn his devastated wife Peggy, precious sons Marc and Mathieu (Valérie Boucher), devoted mother Réjeanne (preceded in death, Louis Ranger), adoring sisters Ghislaine (preceded in death, Yves Lanthier) and Louise (François Lacombe), beloved brothers-in-law John Glen (Pam Mallindine), Gary Glen (Shari), cherished in-laws Kathy and Alec Glen (preceded in death), extraordinary sister-in-law Penny Glen, many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Luc's career spanned over 40 years in the paper and printing industries, retiring in 2011 from AbitibiBowater, Inc. as Vice-President, Business Strategies and Product Development where he was known as a trail blazer and "raconteur extraordinaire". He had the innate ability to recognize and foster the potential in others and was a proud mentor to many. His devotion and pride in family were unmatched as was his passion for the game of golf. He enjoyed memberships at both Montreal's Beaconsfield GC and Fort Myers' Heritage Palms G&CC always pursuing the ever-elusive "scratch" handicap. Forever etched in our minds are the memories that sustain us... his face, his expressions, his laugh... his everything. Little "Muggins" has been left waiting for her master at the door; she knows, as do we... there will never be another like him. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Luc's life at: LaMaison Darche Réseau Dignité 7679 blvd Taschereau Brossard, QC J4Y1A2 www.dignitequebec.com on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a chapel service in his memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Centraide of Greater Montreal would be much appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019