LUCILE OOSTERHOFF (née Brind) April 3, 1927 (Toronto) - June 19, 2019 (Montreal) Lu died peacefully on June 19, 2019 at her home in the Maxwell Residence in Baie D'Urfe, Quebec. She was surrounded by loved ones. Lu's focus was her family. Lu was a devoted wife to Tom for 68 years; a mother to Peter, Mike (Cathy), John, and Jan (Brian). She loved her grandchildren Yonda, Kayla, Cody, Stella, Shane, Mira, and Riley. She was proud to be a great-grandmother to Abi, Mattie, Jackson, Evelyn and Orla. Lu was fortunate to have Bill as her loving companion for the last two years of her life. Lu's open heart and caring ways were a trademark, she was a friend to everyone who entered her life. Well known for her hugs, Lu loved and was loved by all. Starting the volunteer program at Beaconsfield High School, Lu worked as a career counsellor for 20 years. She was an advocate for youth, especially teenagers. Many called her "Mom O". Lu will be deeply missed. Her enthusiasm for life will live on through all that knew her. Visitation at the Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Home on Saturday, June 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow (222 Hwy 20, Pointe-Claire, QC, H9S 3X6). Lu loved colors so please dress as colorfully as possible in honor of Lu's vibrant life. It was Lu's wish for donations to be made to Foster Parents Plan, Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019
