You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Lucille CARPENTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUCILLE VIRGINIA CARPENTER (nee HOOPER) Completed her life's journey October 8, 2020. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, July 12, 1924 to Violet (Metcalfe) and Albert Hooper, predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Gordon Stanley Carpenter, 'Lou' leaves her children, Brooke (Art), Greg (Rose), Randall (James), Shawn (Jay), Brenley (Mac), Morgan (Ann), fourteen Grandchildren and twenty Great-Grandchildren. A determined, accomplished equestrian competitor in both show jumping and 3 Day Event and successful breeder winning the Governor General's Cup at the Royal Winter Fair, Lou was a distinguished member of the Toronto and North York Hunt Club and District Commissioner of the TNY Pony Club. Lou was an inspiration to all who encountered her and built a great legacy crowned by her 2018 inauguration to the Jump Canada Hall of Fame as a builder of the sport. Private interment at Kettleby Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved