LUCILLE VIRGINIA CARPENTER (nee HOOPER) Completed her life's journey October 8, 2020. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, July 12, 1924 to Violet (Metcalfe) and Albert Hooper, predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Gordon Stanley Carpenter, 'Lou' leaves her children, Brooke (Art), Greg (Rose), Randall (James), Shawn (Jay), Brenley (Mac), Morgan (Ann), fourteen Grandchildren and twenty Great-Grandchildren. A determined, accomplished equestrian competitor in both show jumping and 3 Day Event and successful breeder winning the Governor General's Cup at the Royal Winter Fair, Lou was a distinguished member of the Toronto and North York Hunt Club and District Commissioner of the TNY Pony Club. Lou was an inspiration to all who encountered her and built a great legacy crowned by her 2018 inauguration to the Jump Canada Hall of Fame as a builder of the sport. Private interment at Kettleby Cemetery.



