LUCY BRICKER At Windsor Regional Hospital on Sunday, July 28, 2019, Mrs. Lucy Jane (Russell) Bricker of Windsor, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jim Bricker. Dear mother of Mary Anne Bricker of Toronto, Laurie and Maurice Bizero of Manotick, Jamie and Carol Bricker of Oshawa, and David and Jacqueline Bricker of Lakeshore. Grandmother of Daniel Tessaro, Paul Tessaro and Kelly Marshall, Jordan and Ryan Bricker, and Sarah Michelle, Lauren, and Matthew Bricker, and great- grandmother of James. Sister of Becky Prisco of Toronto. Predeceased by her brother James Russell and her sister Mary Safrance. A private family service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019
