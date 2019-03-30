Services Morgan Funeral Home - Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel 415 Regent Street Niagara-on-the-Lake , ON L0S 1J0 (905) 468-3255 Resources More Obituaries for Lucy MAPLESDEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lucy Elizabeth MAPLESDEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers LUCY ELIZABETH MAPLESDEN Peacefully from natural causes in her 105th year, Lucy Elizabeth Maplesden died at Upper Canada Lodge in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario on the first day of Spring, Wednesday the 20th of March, 2019. Born in Toronto on the 26th of January, 1915 to Francis Edward and Lucy (Gregory) Rawlings, to her family she was known as 'Bess'. Elizabeth lived in Acton and Guelph, Ontario, Walnut Springs, Texas, Ithaca, New York, Neshanic Station, New Jersey and settled in Rose Cottage in the Old Town of Niagara on the Lake, Ontario in 1982. Treasured Mother of Anne (John Hopkins) Niagara on the LakeJohn (Christine Husband) Dornie, Scotland and Tarifa SpainMary Jane (David 'Skip' Galloway) Marshalton, PennsylvaniaJoann (Tom Taylor) Toronto. Beloved Grandmother of JB Hopkins (Stacy Turner) Niagara on the LakeFrancis Hopkins (Brigitte Steiner) Banff, AlbertaAlice Lutraan (Paul) Hamilton, OntarioKyle Maplesden (Sharon Edis) Manchester, UKTavis Maplesden (Marie Dorgan) OttawaMallory Pambianchi (Michael Mullan) Phoenixville, PennsylvaniaEdmund Taylor TorontoRennie Taylor Toronto Proud and loving Great- Grandmother ofLucy, Elizabeth, Boyd Hopkins - Niagara-on-the-LakeIngrid and Rosali Hopkins - Banff, AlbertaRichard Edwards, Olivia and Emily Laurenssen - HamiltonSkye and Quanah Maplesden - Manchester, UKCharlie Maplesden - Ottawa She was predeceased by her former husband Dr. Douglas C. Maplesden, Dean of the Ontario Veterinary College from 1979 to 1985 in July 1917 and by her two sisters, Vera Mattocks and Frances Cargo all of whom lived well into their 90's. Returning to school after 20 years of raising a family, Elizabeth earned a BA in English and an MA in Education and English from Trenton State University and following that graduated as an LPN. Settling in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, she was active in the University Women's Club, Niagara on the Lake Lawn Bowling Club, Niagara Falls Curling Club, The Shaw Guild, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Fellowship and the Ulyssean Society. Elizabeth loved to travel: she made numerous trips to England, visited Zimbabwe in her 80s and taught English in Japan for six months. As a young married woman she was proud to be a member of the IODE. After she moved to Niagara on the Lake she thoroughly enjoyed running a modest yet active B&B which she continued until she was 97 years old. For a time it was one of only three B&B's listed in The Lonely Planet for Niagara-on-the-Lake. She hosted memorable yearly picnics for five generations of relatives and made family dinner every Thursday night. She was renowned for her delicious homemade bread and rolls. Her love of gardening was learned from her English father. She could always discuss American politics and read The Globe and Mail every day until she was 101 years old. She was an voracious reader especially about British history. She devoured The New York Times on Sunday and for several days following she read every section. Her correspondence with many Canadian and international friends spanned 80 years of her life. In her nineties she learned to send emails to the family and in her 103rd year asked for an iPhone. Elizabeth lived in her own home until one month short of her 99th birthday and after a fall was fortunate to have a home for the rest of her life in the exceptional care at Upper Canada Lodge in Niagara on the Lake three blocks from her house. She supported numerous charities both at home and abroad throughout her life. Her family would be honoured if you would wish to give a donation in her memory to a charity that is dear to your heart. A toast to her long life with a Rob Roy cocktail (or your favourite tipple) would bring a smile to her face. Elizabeth's family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at Upper Canada Lodge for their care of Elizabeth and Jane Garrett her patient personal helper for many years. Cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be buried close to her beloved parents in Halton Hills Cemetery, Acton, Ontario on the 31st of May, 2019. A Memorial Gathering will take place in Niagara on the Lake on the 1st of June, 2019 in the garden of her former home. Hopefully her favourite tree peony will be in bloom. Though her death is an enormous loss to her family her life will be joyfully and fondly remembered. Arrangements made by Morgan Funeral HomeNiagara-on-the Lake She always asked to be remembered as'A Sensible Person' Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries