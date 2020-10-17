LUCY M. P. GOMER (née Mercer) Lucy left us peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in her 98th year, after a long and busy life. Born in Dublin, Ireland, she grew up in London, England. In 1940, Lucy enlisted in the RAF as a radar operator where she met a Canadian radar technician, John G. S. Gomer, whom she married on July 29, 1944. Six months later, pregnant with their daughter, Mary, Lucy bravely crossed a U-boat infested North Atlantic alone on a war-bride ship, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax in February, 1945. Her 7-day train journey from Halifax to John's family's home in Toronto was her introduction to the vastness of Canada. The birth of Mary (1945-2002) was followed by four more daughters and a son: Ann Sunahara (David) of Ottawa, Joan Murphy (Jim) of Burlington, Ruth Adlam (the late Mike) of Elora, Susan Marshall (the late Simon) of Lichfield, England and Peter (Carol Ireland) of Wasaga Beach. In addition, Lucy leaves behind four younger siblings, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. A life of volunteerism, service to church and community, choral music, embroidery, sports events, reading and, after John's passing in 1979, travel, kept Lucy's mind sharp to the end. The family is very grateful to the staff of Creek Way Village Long Term Care in Burlington, who cared for her so well in these difficult times. Her Zoomed 97th birthday party in May, 2020 will remain a fond family memory. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19th at 12:00 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church in Collingwood, Ontario. When we can safely gather together again, we will celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Lucy's memory.



