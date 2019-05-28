You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LYLA CAROL SOLMON (née Hands) Born August 28, 1924, Lyla Solmon passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25th at home. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Jeffery and Melanie, Joel and Lyn, and Gail and Bernard, stupendous grandmother to Marc and Mel, Leah and James, Emma and Ryan, Samantha and Michael, Max and Molly, and Simon. Nanabanana to her great- grandchildren Gretchen, Cohen, Ada, and Louisa.She loved us all with her whole heart and we will miss her greatly. She will be remembered for her devotion to Jewish causes, Haddassah and UJA, her creativity, her humour, and devotion to family. We will miss her greatly. A private burial will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Shiva at 1066 Avenue Road, Suite #511, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Lattner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586-4800 ext. 7884.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 28 to June 1, 2019
