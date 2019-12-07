|
LYLA SCHWARTZ Peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Lyla Schwartz, loving wife of the late Frank Schwartz, z'l. Devoted mother of Brian and Robbie, Shalom and Debbie, David and Judy, and Stuart and Fannie. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Esther and the late Jack Moldofsky, the late Harold and the late Yetta Martin, the late Irwin and the late Beverly Schwartz, and Leonard and Jocelyn Schwartz. Beloved Bubby of Yisroel and Miriam Leah, Elana and Shmuli (Soroka), Noah and Odelia, Naomi and Ryan (Spodek), Chana and Yaakov (Fish), Moshe and Maya, Shira, Nitza and Avi (Fish), Rivka and Shauli (Misgav), Bracha, Brendan, Bashy and Moshe (Kassin), Elazar, Noah, Zev, Jesse, Yoni and Shiran, Yacov and Batsheva, Sarah, Moshe and Yehoshua; and 33 great- grandchildren. Cherished Aunt to dozens of nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend. Our heartfelt thanks go to Monica, Arceli, Jania, Donna, and the doctors and nurses on the Baycrest outreach team.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019