LYNDA ELAINE PICOV Wonderful and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in the company of family on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Toby and Al Snitman, she leaves behind a lifetime of memories for her husband Norman, sister Fern, son Barry and wife Robin, son Andrew and wife Ava, grandchildren Justin and his wife Abbey, Carly, Alana, Anika and Alex, and great- grandson Everest. A woman with an infectious laugh, kind heart and fierce will to live, Lynda devoted her life to her family and wide circle of friends and more recently loved being a great- grandmother. Thank you to the outstanding team of her caregivers who she truly loved and who made her life so much more comfortable for almost a decade. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to The Virtual Counselling Groups, supported by the Picov Family Foundation c/o Baycrest Foundation, (416) 785-2875 or www.baycrestfoundation.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020