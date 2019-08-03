|
LYNDA GARNER (Nee Mott) Heart broken in announcing Lynda Isabel Jane's death on Monday, July 29, 2019. Wife, best friends, lover and partner in every way imaginable to Malcolm Garner. Gentle, loving steadfastly supportive and challenging, she never stopped surprising us with her capacity for strength. She has had an extremely arduous journey these recent months and fought like a champion to stay in our lives. My parents, married 52 tears, lived together in Toronto where they made their home and chose to raise me. To honour Mom's wishes, we will be holding a private graveside service at Forestville Cemetery. There will be a memorial to honour her spirited soul at Sunnybrook Estates, McLean House on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 between the hours for 3-7 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to The Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). Donations, while not requested would be graciously received if made to the Hillcrest Forestville Cemetery or St. Andrew's-By-The-Lake Anglican Church Turkey Point, Ontario. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019