LYNNDA KING (née Stevens) September 21, 1957 - April 7, 2020 It is with great sorrow we, the family, even begin to utter the sudden passing of our beloved Lynnda King of Warkworth, Ontario. Her absence has crushed us, our nest has grown cold in her absence. Lynnda is tenderly missed by her husband, Robin King; her two children, Lindsey King of Toronto and Scott King of Omemee; her 'fur children,' Penny and Cody; her brother, Bryan Stevens of Chateauguay, Quebec and his children, Alexander Stevens and Samantha Stevens; aunt, Dorothy Jay of Halifax and husband, Malcolm; to name only a few of a long list of extended family and friends. Lynnda was the only daughter of the late Dorothy Stevens of Chateauguay, PQ and her husband, Eric. Lynnda made a life-long career of over thirty years with the Royal Bank of Canada. Previously working in a variety of departments she had most recently acted as a key auditor where she excelled for her thoroughness and precision. We celebrate her humorous spirit, her unwavering optimism, her inspiring perseverance and her true selflessness as a Mother, Wife, and Friend. She was so much more than only her roles and interests, she was a whole world. We are grateful for the abundance of condolences received. Should you feel inclined Lynnda King would have appreciated memorial donations to the Farley Foundation, a charity she consistently donated to that subsidizes veterinarian care. There will be no immediate service. We will have a private celebration of life when the social climate allows. To honour her quietly, you can have a two-hour bath, drink a giant cup of tea with too much milk and watch Rachel Maddow on MSNBC as you fall asleep.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020