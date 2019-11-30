|
LYNDA RAE SUMMERVILLE (née Wilkes) May 3, 1943 - November 27, 2019 On Wednesday, Lynda's aorta failed and she left us that evening. The only child of her late parents, Wilfred and Rachael (neé Murphy) Wilkes, Lynda is survived by Dean, her husband of 52 years and very best friend for even longer, brother- and sister-in-law Wayne and Susan Summerville, and niece and nephew Julia and Donald Summerville. She also leaves cousins Margaret Crowley, Jim Murphy (Joan), Ernest Wilkes (Audrey), and Bob Wilkes (Susan). Born in Guelph, Lynda lived all her life in Toronto's east end. Graduating from West Hill Collegiate, Lynda learned the skill of, and worked for many years as, a dental assistant. She later enrolled in Centennial College, obtained her designation as a legal secretary, and promptly decided to never pursue that calling. Lynda eventually returned to Centennial to work in various administrative roles until 1984. She spent the next ten years providing unceasing, loving care for her ailing father, and later, Dean's aunt, Mary Felber, and her uncle, Bill Murphy. She was deservedly known as the caregiver in the family. Lynda demonstrated creativity in all she did. She never hosted a dinner party which wasn't memorable for creative cuisine and beautiful surroundings, always including flowers. This creativity married well with her love of things that grew. Lynda was a long-standing member of the Beach Garden Society and had served as its President. The gardens around her and Dean's home inevitably drew admiring comments. And then, in 2001 she joined the Garden Club of Toronto and the rest is, as they say, history. Lynda's passion for floral design truly blossomed. She became a very active member of the GCT in all matters of floral design and earned OHA accreditation as a judge. She competed in, and judged competitions at Canada Blooms, the CNE, and in shows for both the GCT and other garden clubs around Toronto. It was a rare occasion when Lynda didn't win or earn a high ranking placement at these events. Her enthusiasm spilled over into crafts, inevitably combined with things floral, where she always demonstrated humour and creativity. For the past 15 years Lynda was also the driving force behind the creation, from harvesting to drying to final assembly, of the floral arrangements that grace the City of Toronto's Spadina House Museum, all without recompense. She became the acknowledged expert in anything concerning dried flowers. The unconditional love Lynda gave Dean, her unending thoughtfulness, her mischievous and clever sense of humour, and her passion and willingness to share and help everyone around her are enormous losses. She will be greatly missed. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. with a funeral service on Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception, all at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd. (north of St. Clair Ave. E.). In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Toronto Botanical Gardens or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019