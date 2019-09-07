|
|
LYNN CATHERINE HUBACHECK Age 62, passed away on July 25, 2019. She was surrounded by her children at their home in Toronto, nestled amongst the oak trees. Lynn was born to parents Wencel and Bette Hubacheck on September 17, 1956 in Kirkland Lake, ON. She grew up with her older brothers, Peter and William, in Oakville, ON. Lynn moved to Toronto and married Nathan 'Zeek' Zavier on September 19, 1981. She shared great love and adventures with her husband; traveling, working and living together. They enjoyed many years of fun, never forgetting to stop and smell the roses. Lynn's children, Adrian and Maxwell, were her pride and joy; she approached motherhood with infinite patience and loving kindness. By her example she taught them a deep appreciation for nature, whether spending time watching sunsets, stargazing, camping at Bonnie Lake, at their cottage on Georgina Island, or annual birding trips to Point Pelee National Park. She brought hope, joy and beauty to all who knew her. Lynn cherished time spent around a fire, reading, caring for her many beloved pets, dancing to disco, tending to her garden and admiring the wildlife that inhabit it. Lynn will be remembered by her friends and family as a vibrant and compassionate woman who savoured each moment. She was deeply grateful to be alive and faced each day with grace and equanimity. Lynn was predeceased by her husband Nathan, father Wencel, and brother Bill. She is survived by her mother, Bette; sons, Adrian and Max (Oonah); brother, Peter (Terry); brother-in-law, Max Ryan; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and pets. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 15th at 1:00 p.m. at her home in Swansea. Memorial contributions may be made to the 'Brain Cancer Research Fund' at Princess Margaret Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019