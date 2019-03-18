LYNN ELIZABETH FONTAINE December 14 1965 - March 14 2019 Following two years of living with a rare and debilitating autoimmune disorder, Lynn decided, on March 14, 2019, that it was time to leave for heaven. She was welcomed with love by her father, Leslie Fontaine. She leaves her beloved husband of 19 years, Michael Yates. She was loved, adored and admired by her son, Andrew. She is remembered with massive amounts of love by her mother, Jacquie Fontaine and her sister Susan Lawson, Susan's husband Rob, and their children Brendan and Leslie. She was loved as well by her mother-in-law, Catherine Yates and her sisters-in-law, Mary, Peggy and Patricia, and their children, Jamie, Danielle, Kathleen, Gabrielle and Matthew. They will all miss her elegance, intelligence and kindness. Lynn was born and raised in Etobicoke. She graduated from the University of Waterloo and spent her career in marketing and insights. She loved biking, long walks with friends, travel, photography, cooking, her Mum's desserts, sauvignon blanc and the Rolling Stones. She was a long time, passionate supporter of Andrew's hockey 'career' and it's quite possible there has never been a more elegant hockey mum. She had many, many long-time friends and was known among them as their social convener. She fought and won, with gratitude and humour, a battle with breast cancer. Lynn will be lovingly remembered as the "classy gal who conquered the world with red lipstick and a smile". The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff and physicians at St. Michael's Hospital, especially Dr. Rachel Shupak, Dr. Louise Perlin and Dr. Bill Fong. Their knowledge, commitment and compassion exceeded all expectations. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on March 22nd. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel on Saturday March 23rd, at 3:30 p.m. If desired, donations may be directed to support the work of St. Michael's Hospital, 30 Bond Street, Toronto, M5B 1W8. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019