M. AUDREY GODFREY (née Brown) Audrey (Brown) Godfrey passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on April 27, 2019 at Kensington Gardens Long Term Care Home, Toronto. Audrey was born in Strensall, England on April 24, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Hanson) and William Henry Brown. Audrey was the sister of David Brown (the late Cecilia) and Valerie Pickard (Frank). She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Nelson (Ted). Audrey is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard, her son Patrick Godfrey (Nancy) of Bracebridge, her daughters Gillian (Iain Morris) of Toronto and Jennifer (Larry Li) of Ottawa. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren; Craig, Christopher and Colin Morris; Shannon Godfrey; Ross, Adrienne and Graeme Li. Audrey graduated as a Registered Nurse from the United Sheffield Hospitals School of Nursing in December, 1951 and married Rick on January 15, 1953 in Sheffield, England. Shortly after Patrick's birth, Audrey and Rick moved to Zimbabwe (Southern Rhodesia) and then to Canada to pursue Rick's career. Initially they moved to northern Ontario but eventually moved to Toronto, Ottawa and finally back to Toronto. Audrey was always ready to help others when the need arose either with home cooked meals or child care. She had been a volunteer at Scarborough Centenary Hospital, the Ottawa Mental Health Association, Princess Margaret Hospital, Canadian Mining Women's Association as well as various Anglican Church groups. Audrey and Rick traveled to many wonderful places throughout the world and had wonderful international adventures with friends. However, some of the best holidays were the summers spent as a family in Cape Cod. The family would like to thank the staff at Kensington Gardens for their kind and loving care during the time that Audrey lived at the home. A special thank you to her kind, loyal and loving caregiver, Lourdez Sajor, who has been by both Audrey's and Rick's side for more than 15 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 25th from 2-4 p.m. in the reception room at Kensington Gardens, 45 Brunswick Avenue, Toronto. Words of reflection to commence at 3 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be given to Princess Margaret Hospital. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019