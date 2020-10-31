You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

M. Dorothy WALKER
M. DOROTHY WALKER In Toronto on October 26, 2020 in her ninety-ninth year. Beloved mother of Murray Walker (Emila), Marnie Walker, John Walker (deceased) and Lynda Robinson (Marc). Proud grandmother to Meghan Walker (Greg), Laura Kasper (Kris), Jonathan Robinson and Joanna Cormie. Adoring great-grandmother to Nyah, Raelen, Bayla, Sloan and Micah. Dorothy lived in Sutton, Ontario for most of her adult life and moved to Toronto in 2014 to be near her family. At Dorothy's request there will not be a visitation or funeral. A family graveside service will be held in 2021. If desired, memorial donations to Knox United Church, Box 989, Sutton, ON. L0E 1R0 would be appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
