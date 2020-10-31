You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

M. Helen SMALL
M. HELEN SMALL (née McMahon) 1924 - 2020 Died peacefully on October 22, 2020 after a short stay in the Ottawa Heart Institute. Survived by her sons Michael (Denise Jacques) and Stephen (Susie Wilkinson) and her beloved grandchildren Emma and Christopher. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Douglas Small. Margaret Helen McMahon was born on December 31st, 1924 in Port Hope, Ontario. She attended high school in Toronto at Weston Collegiate and Vaughan Road Collegiate. After receiving a Honours B.A in history from the University of Toronto, class of 4T8, she went to Queen's where she completed the course work for a M.A in Canadian history. She then moved to Ottawa in 1949 as part of the wave of university graduates who were joining the expanding federal public service. Helen was justly proud that she finished second in the university graduate entrance exam ahead of eight other men who went on to become Deputy Ministers. She was hired by the Department of Finance and then, at the request of Bob Bryce, she became the first female officer to join the newly formed Treasury Board Secretariat. Helen met Douglas in Ottawa and they married in May 1952. They began their foreign service lives with a posting to Germany in 1956, where their two sons were born, followed by assignments to Nigeria, Tanzania, the U.K, Pakistan and New Zealand. As a diplomatic wife and ultimately the wife of a Canadian Ambassador, Helen managed the considerable representational duties of this unpaid job with pride and practical good humour. She always said her diplomatic memoir would be entitled "Accompanying Baggage". In between overseas postings, Helen completed her M.A and wrote her thesis on the first election in Ontario in 1867. She went on to work for the Parliamentary Centre and finally for the Applebaum-Hébert review of federal cultural policy. As the eldest of her generation on her mother's side, she inherited the mantle of family genealogist from her mother, Jean, and she completed a deeply researched history of the Bull family to great acclaim. Helen's mind remained sharp right till the end of her 95 years and she maintained a keen interest in history, art, music and gardens. But her family and its story over successive generations in Canada had pride of place in her affections. She was widely admired by many younger female relatives as a model of a strength, intelligence and drive. She will be greatly missed. Donations in her memory can be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation, the National Gallery of Canada Foundation and the Ontario Historical Society. For links for these organizations and messages of condolence please go to www.beechwoodottawa.ca

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
