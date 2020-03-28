You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
M. JERRY SPRINGER Passed peacefully in Kingston on March 24, 2020 days before his 85th birthday. Survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years Marilyn (nee Alexandroff) his children, Bryon (Jane) Hal (Sari) and Shari (Michael Nepom) his brother, Norman (Janet), his grandchildren, Rosalie (Daniel Fox) Sam, Jamee, Jacob, Daniel and Lexi and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Samuel and Seddy (nee Palmer). He was a lifelong Kingstonian, a devoted husband, best friend and life partner to his wife Marilyn, whom he adored and cherished immeasurably. He was a family man focused on the lives and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was a successful real estate developer with his brother and business partner Norman, later joined by his son Bryon and nephew Douglas, a family business established by his parents. He was a philanthropist who cared about giving back to his community and supported many causes including: The University Hospitals Kingston Foundation, the Thousand Islands Playhouse, Springer Market Square, and the Beth Israel Synagogue. In light of these challenging times related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a family service and interment was completed and Shiva is being observed privately. An unveiling/tribute will take place at a later date with details to follow. For those wishing to honour Jerry's memory, donations may be made to the Beth Israel Tree of Life or Trust Fund, the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation, or the Thousand Islands Playhouse.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
