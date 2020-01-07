|
|
M. NUGENT SCHNEIDER It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of M. Nugent Schneider, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital December 30, 2019, in his 82nd year. Nugent was born in Des Moines, Iowa on the 28th of December 1938. He was the eldest child of John Francis (Frank) and Kathleen (Kay) Schneider. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Dawn, and father to his three children, son Graham (Jennifer), daughter Sunni, son Quinn (Sharlene), and grandfather to Logan, Nolan, Joanna and Cooper, and brother to Lark. Predeceased by his brother Jan, brother-in-law Romy and son-in-law Stephen. He will be missed by his brother-in-law Robbie and sister-in-law Beverley, as well as nieces and nephews. Nugent's career spanned over 50 years in the investment industry and held senior positions with several major brokerage and investment counseling firms. He was a true entrepreneur and founded Vestcap in 1988 at the age of 50. His clients were his friends, which is why he never saw the need to retire. He was blessed in that he truly loved what he did. Nugent's father was a part time professional musician which instilled the love of music in Nugent at a very early age. Although he preferred jazz and big band, he could be seen tapping his foot to any good tune. Where there was music, spirits was likely to follow. He was never one to turn down an opportunity to partake and add a well-timed joke to everyone's amusement. As an avid traveller, he enjoyed elaborate trips and cruises to see the world. In the past ten years, the ultimate destination was Florida, where he and Dawn would enjoy the winter season working and entertaining friends and family. Charitable work was also a major part of Nugent's life. As a key member in Saint Joachim, he participated in raising funds for multiple charitable organizations. He was the past president of the Oakville YMCA and The Ontario Club (now The National Club), and a member of The Toronto Club and a frequent guest at the MGCC. All whom loved him will never forget his sharp wit and generous spirit. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. The family would like to thank all the dedicated doctors and caregivers at The Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Please join the family for a celebration of life, at The Mississauga Golf and Country Club (1725 Mississauga Rd.), on Sunday, January 19th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellspring Birmingham Gilgan House are encouraged. (wellspring.ca/Birmingham/get-involved/make-a-donation/).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020