M. PIERRE LaFOREST September 27, 1946 - November 15, 2019 Pierre passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer, which took him on a journey that he faced with incredible courage and grace. Pierre leaves his adored and adoring wife of almost 40 years, Barbara (Campbell); his beloved children, Robert (and James Roach), Michèle (and Byron Kelly), Daniel (and Meg Smith), Mary Catherine; and also his late son, David. Pierre delighted in his grandchildren, Devon, Siena and Hudson Kelly and Sadie LaForest. Pierre was born in Montréal and raised by his devoted mother Mary Gordon (née Wilson). Pierre received his MBA from McGill University in 1969 and went on to a long, successful career beginning in the brokerage business and moving into the finance department of Alcan. Pierre then joined the Royal Bank of Canada where he spent over 30 years in a variety of roles, retiring as a senior member of the risk management division focused on power and utilities issuers. Pierre was a lover of sports and outdoor adventures, good banter, Manchester United and keeping it simple. He will be greatly missed. A visitation will take place at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, on Thursday, November 21, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A service will be held at Eglinton St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Blvd., on Friday, November 22, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private burial and a reception back at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, from noon - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to jack.org or a charity of your choice.Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre Canadian Memorial Services, 416-485-5572
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2019