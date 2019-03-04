

October 17, 1944 - January 8, 2019



Rod was born to parents, Adelard and Florence St. Jacques, in Sudbury, Ontario. An avid outdoorsman, he told many fascinating stories of Lake Penage and the North. Rod met the love of his life, Donna (nee Cummings) and they raised their four children in Caledon, where they operated an organic farm.

Rod also had a long career in the city, starting as a young draftsman at Atomic Energy of Canada and becoming Manager of Projects at Kilborn Engineering. Colleagues remember him as conscientious, a loyal friend, and a boss who looked out for his staff.

Rod is lovingly missed by wife, Donna; four children; eleven grandchildren; sister, Lynda and her family. He was predeceased by his brother, Allan.

A memorial service will be held in May in Guelph. Donations may be made to Chapman House Hospice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2019