You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for M. RODNEY ST. JACQUES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. RODNEY ST. JACQUES


1944 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers
M. RODNEY ST. JACQUES In Memoriam

October 17, 1944 - January 8, 2019

Rod was born to parents, Adelard and Florence St. Jacques, in Sudbury, Ontario. An avid outdoorsman, he told many fascinating stories of Lake Penage and the North. Rod met the love of his life, Donna (nee Cummings) and they raised their four children in Caledon, where they operated an organic farm.
Rod also had a long career in the city, starting as a young draftsman at Atomic Energy of Canada and becoming Manager of Projects at Kilborn Engineering. Colleagues remember him as conscientious, a loyal friend, and a boss who looked out for his staff.
Rod is lovingly missed by wife, Donna; four children; eleven grandchildren; sister, Lynda and her family. He was predeceased by his brother, Allan.
A memorial service will be held in May in Guelph. Donations may be made to Chapman House Hospice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.