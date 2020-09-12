Mabel REEDER

MABEL (Babs) REEDER (Townsend) May 16,1919 - September 4, 2020 Our mother left us peacefully on her own terms on September 4th, 2020. Babs was predeceased by her beloved husband, Les (2003). She leaves behind her children, Valerie Bourke (Ian) and Patricia Foley (David); and her much loved grandchildren, Allyson (Craig), Patrick (Laura), Lara (Jeff), Ryan (Kora), Tim (Rachel) and Sean; and her 11 great-grandchildren, Claire, Elyse, Luke, Elliott, Emmett, Audrey, Jordan, Harrison, Ayden, Hunter and Hailey. Babs was born in Wimbledon, UK and spent the war years in London during the Blitz working for the publisher Victor Gollancz. At the end of WWll she met her husband Les who was stationed with the RCAF in England and followed him to Canada and devoted herself to raising their two daughters. She always said that her life began when she came to Canada. She loved her family, her knitting, reading, the Toronto Blue Jays and especially her Yorkshire terriers. Well read, she always had an opinion and was more than pleased to share it. Babs will be remembered for her sense of humour, her kindness, her determination and her interest in other people's stories. We would like to thank her caregiver Marites for her tireless support and care. We love you Mom.



