Macey SCHWARTZ
MACEY SCHWARTZ Passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cummer Lodge. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Jennifer, Eli, and Andre and Olivia. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Leon and Gail Schwartz, Cecil and Linda Schwartz, and Ian Black and the late Faye Black. Devoted grandfather of Penny, and Benjamin. He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and his very close friends. Dearly remembered by Ruth Wiber. A Family graveside service was held on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875 or at www.baycrest.org/ donations

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
October 25, 2020
I met Macey when I lived in Ottawa. He and his family were close neighbourhood friends of my sister and her family. He had a wonderful giving personality. Many thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Tena Rapp (nee Chin)
Tena Rapp
Friend
