MADELEINE BADNER Madeleine passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 60 peacefully at home, where she succumbed to ovarian cancer after 6 years of surgery, radiation and multiple rounds of chemotherapy. She remained cheerful and smiled right to the end. Madeleine is survived by her loving husband, Neal; daughter, Danielle Badner; son, Derek Taschereau Badner; sisters, Denise Taschereau, Claire McKay, Lucille Sprung. Predeceased by parents Louise and Maurice Taschereau. Madeleine attended Waterloo University and graduated with a Bachelors in Math and Computing in 1981. Madeleine worked for the Bank of Montreal and London Life as a programmer when desktop computers were the new thing. Madeleine became a stay at home mom and wife, and then transitioned to become an Aquatic Instructor at London Aquatic Center. This led to Aqua Fit and the Arthritis Pool Therapy at St. Josephs Hospital in London, Ontario and then finally to the Parkinson Recreation Center in Kelowna, BC. Madeleine loved skiing and continued right through last winter at Silver Star, like her early years as a ski racer with the Murdochville, Quebec Ski Team. She also enjoyed walking and biking through the hills of Kelowna, rain or shine. There will be a family celebration held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , www.donatecar.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019