MADELEINE EPSTEIN It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Madeleine Epstein on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, her daughter, Susan Igiel and husband Robert, granddaughter Lyndsey Frankel and husband Jonathan, granddaughter Sari Siegel, great-granddaughters Ava and Remi Frankel. We will miss Madeleine's love, laughter and wisdom. Her courage, style and dignity inspired us all. Madeleine was born in New York in 1919 and graduated from Columbia University as a Dental Hygienist. In 1942 she was introduced to a Canadian Major in the Medical Corps, Arnold (Bucky) Epstein from Nova Scotia, whom she married after a whirlwind courtship and they were together for almost 68 years until he passed in 2009. After the war the Epstein's settled in Toronto, where Major Epstein got an appointment to the staff of St. Michael's Hospital. He was the first Jewish doctor on St. Michael's staff. He specialized in Radiology and Radiological oncology and also opened a private practice in Toronto. He later became Chief of Radiology at York Finch Hospital. The Epstein's were very involved in the charitable endeavors of the Jewish Community including a variety of committees and fund drives. Dr. Epstein became President of the Holy Blossom Temple, while Mrs. Epstein's passion was for the Jewish Community's Social Service programs which she helped to build and administer for many years. She also mentored decades of women in community service participation. Madeleine was an extraordinary woman and received many awards from the Jewish Community culminating in the Epstein's being the honorees of the prestigious Negev Dinner in 1982. At her core, Madeleine was always a woman of faith. She loved her relationship with the different Rabbi's at Holy Blossom and they were a great source of comfort and inspiration to her. Donations, in her memory, may be made to the Holy Blossom Temple. 416-789-3291 extn. 261.



