MADELEINE JESSIE GOSNELL (nee Lascelles) February 10, 1927 - September 1, 2019 After a long full life, it is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of an extraordinary woman and mother, Madeleine Gosnell. She died at home, as she wished with courage, grace and dignity, surrounded by family. Predeceased by her loving husband Bruce Harold Gosnell. Loving mother to Jill and Don Kowalchuk, Lesley Gosnell and Dale Mowat, Beth Gosnell and Gren-Eric Zwicker. Amazing Gramma to Jesse and Jamie Gosnell-Mowat and Leah Zwicker. Dear Aunt to Nancy Hall, Diane Venner, Donna Macrae, Pam Ullock and Geoffrey Lascelles. Madeleine was a very strong, intelligent, quick witted, warm, thoughtful mother and grandmother. Full of grit, she passed on many wonderful characteristics to her children and grandchildren. She had a gift for connecting and maintaining friendships. Once she was your friend she was a friend for life. From her endless cherished tennis group friends to her immense group of developed friendships over a long lifetime and her very special close knit neighbour friendships who helped her over so many years. Bayview Golf & Country Club was a second home to Madeleine, providing many fond years of tennis, to the age of 90 and an immense social life with special close relationships with many of the staff. A proud Alpha Gamma Delta from the University of Toronto, who studied history and classical languages, having impressively translated Homer's "The Odyssey" from Greek to English and worked at the same with The Iliad. Always a flower gardener Madeleine was, with an aesthetic talent that came naturally as a floral arranger. Madeleine had a love of travel and was a fabulous cook, who made endless meals inspired by cuisine from her around the world travels. There will be a celebration of life held on October 1, 2019, Bayview Golf & Country Club at 12:30 p.m. Thank you to all of her friends and her doctor, Janet Morse, who supported her over so many years and at the end of her life. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all whose lives she touched. R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019
