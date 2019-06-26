You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mae Fry MACMILLAN Obituary
MAE FRY MACMILLAN Died peacefully on June 14, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late John Flavelle, 'Fluff.' Sister of the late Jane Paterson and Harry and Bill Fry. Loving Mother of John and his wife, Valerie. She was a special aunt and mentor to her nieces and nephews. Mae was a graduate of Aurora High School, where she excelled in many sports. She was proud of her career as a registered nurse, including nursing positions abroad and summers on staff at the Taylor Statten Camps. She appreciated her lifelong friends with whom she enjoyed her commitments to Eglinton St. George's United Church, The Big Sisters Association (now Youth Link), the Garden Club of Toronto and the Toronto Botanical Garden. She was a founding member of the Crescent School Women's Auxilliary. Her second home was their cottage at Sturgeon Point - picnics, golf, tennis, gardening, tea and especially drinks on the verandah. Special thanks to the Mosaic Home Care team for their loving care of Mae and their support to the family. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Eglinton St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Youth Link: 636 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3 or https://youthlink.ca; Sturgeon Point Union Church, 119 Irene Ave., Village of Sturgeon Point, ON K0M 1N0 or https:// sturgeonpointchurch.ca; or Eglinton St. George's United Church: 35 Lytton Boulevard, Toronto M4R 1L2 or http:// esgunited.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 26 to June 30, 2019
