MAE MOLLY WAYLEN With profound sadness, after a well lived life of 102 years. Beloved wife of the late Max Waylen. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sheila and Jack Roth, and the late Sammy Waylen. Much loved Nana of Michael and Stacey Mendelson, Abbey Mendelson, and Robyn Mendelson and Stephen Bloomberg. Adored Nana- Nana of Carly, Rachel, and Sydney Mendelson, and Dylan and Bella Maxx Bloomberg. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Adelaide Perlmutar, Sarah Greenberg, Beatrice Tenney, Sylvia Alter, Rose Pearl and Pessie Gwartz. She was a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She will be forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at Forest Hill Place and Toronto General Hospital 5 A. A Family graveside service was held on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Max Waylen Library c/o Beth Shalom Synagogue 416-783-6103.



