You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Mae Molly WAYLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAE MOLLY WAYLEN With profound sadness, after a well lived life of 102 years. Beloved wife of the late Max Waylen. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sheila and Jack Roth, and the late Sammy Waylen. Much loved Nana of Michael and Stacey Mendelson, Abbey Mendelson, and Robyn Mendelson and Stephen Bloomberg. Adored Nana- Nana of Carly, Rachel, and Sydney Mendelson, and Dylan and Bella Maxx Bloomberg. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Adelaide Perlmutar, Sarah Greenberg, Beatrice Tenney, Sylvia Alter, Rose Pearl and Pessie Gwartz. She was a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She will be forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at Forest Hill Place and Toronto General Hospital 5 A. A Family graveside service was held on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Max Waylen Library c/o Beth Shalom Synagogue 416-783-6103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved