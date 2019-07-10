|
MAIT INGRID ELIZABETH JACK On July 8, 2019 in her 92nd year. Wife of the late Hubert Oliver Jack, mother of Katrina, Colin and Peter, mother-in-law of Denise, grandmother of Amanda. A service will be held in the chapel of the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, on Thursday, July 11th at 2 p.m. Reception to follow the service. If desired, a donation may be made to the Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation (www.supportsinai.com)
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2019