Mait Ingrid Elizabeth JACK

Mait Ingrid Elizabeth JACK Obituary
MAIT INGRID ELIZABETH JACK On July 8, 2019 in her 92nd year. Wife of the late Hubert Oliver Jack, mother of Katrina, Colin and Peter, mother-in-law of Denise, grandmother of Amanda. A service will be held in the chapel of the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, on Thursday, July 11th at 2 p.m. Reception to follow the service. If desired, a donation may be made to the Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation (www.supportsinai.com)
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2019
