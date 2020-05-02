|
|
MARJORIE RUTHERFORD CASTLEDINE (nee Dun) Passed away peacefully in Ottawa at age 92, on April 29, 2020 after several health issues in recent years. Marjorie was born on February 10, 1928 in Ottawa to the late John and Margaret Dun. Beloved wife of Allan for nearly 70 years. Loving Mum of Michael (Sheila), Linda (Cliff Gordon) and Eric (Gayle). Caring Grandma of Jennifer (Peter Roberts), Heather (Nickolas Frears), Victoria, Shannon and Jeffrey. Great Grandma of Blake and Henry. Dear sister-in-law of Betty (Jack Franklin) and aunt of John, Steven and Brian Franklin. Predeceased by her sister Helen (Scott Foster). After graduating from Glebe Collegiate, Marjorie went on to earn her BA from the University of Toronto where she was the University's first drum majorette. She married Allan V. Castledine on June 17, 1950 at St. Matthias Church in Ottawa. Marjorie enjoyed traveling and had a lifelong love of music. She was particularly fond of the island music discovered while visiting tropical destinations with Allan. Her summers were spent at Big Rideau Lake surrounded by friends and family. Marjorie was a soft spoken, strong and clever woman who was proud of her Scottish heritage. She will be dearly missed by many. A special thank you to Marjorie's wonderful caregiver, Malgorzata "Margaret" Ciemiecka, who became like family over the years. Arrangements in care of the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry. A Celebration of Marjorie's Life will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Donations in Marjorie's memory can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Ottawa Medical Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Morewood, ON, K0A 2R0 or https://www.ottawakiwanis.org/donate . Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020