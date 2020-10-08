You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Malcolm COVEN
MALCOLM COVEN On Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Dunfield Residence. Malcolm Coven, beloved husband of the late Miriam Fish Coven z"l.Loving father and father-in-law of Robin and Tim Gofine, and David and Victoria Coven. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Bea and Harry Richman z"l, Justice Morris Fish and the late Judy Fish z"l, and Marcy and the late Abe Fish z"l. Devoted grandfather of Miriam, Naomi, Daniel, Isaac, Samuel, Ruby, and Pearl. Caring uncle of Arthur and Bonnie, Joel and Charis, Michelle, Amy and David, Laura and Paul, and the late Steven Richman z"l, and great-uncle to many. Beloved lifelong friend of Russell and Sheila Jacobson. Malcolm will also be missed by Barbara, Adam and Jodi, and the late Stephen z"l. A family graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Malcolm Coven Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
