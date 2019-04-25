MALCOLM FAWCETT "Murray" Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on April 21, 2019, at the age of 90. Will be lovingly missed by Nina; his children, David (Nancy) and Julia; grandchildren, Cody, Emily, Jesse and Thomas; brother-in-law, George Jones (predeceased by sister, Betty); niece and nephew, Susan and Murray; sisters-in-law, Natalie Bullard (predeceased by Bill) and Helen Derkach; and niece and nephew, Lesley and Darrin. Murray graduated from University of Western Ontario and went to work at Hamilton Wire Products and ultimately became a partner. He retired early and pursued other interests. For 15 years, he owned and operated Fawcett-Langdon Gallery in Burlington receiving a Certificate of Achievement Award for continued growth and customer satisfaction. Murray was a member of Bronte Harbour Yacht Club and Glendale Curling Club. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (two stoplights north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the funeral home. For those who wish, donations in memory of Murray to Heart & Stroke Foundation, Good Shepherd, Salvation Army, Canadian Red Cross or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019