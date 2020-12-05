MALCOLM FRASER BLAKELY April 13, 1943 - December 2, 2020 Malcolm Fraser Blakely, 77, of Wellesley, Massachusetts died peacefully December 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his immediate family. Fraser, 'Pitz', aka 'The Yitzer', aka 'The Pitzinator', aka Pops, aka Dad and just Fras, is and will always be deeply loved by all that knew him. Fraser was born April 13, 1943 in Montreal, Quebec, the son of the late Malcolm and Helen Blakely. He was the oldest of 3 rambunctious boys, with brothers Peter and Hugh, who grew together over the years. He graduated from Concordia University in 1966 with a degree in Commerce and parlayed that into a successful career in finance that took him around the world - well beyond Toronto, Montreal and Boston - with a variety of firms until his retirement. Beyond his core career, he was Chairman of the Young People's Theater in Toronto, Vice Chairman of the Canadian Automobile Association, and elected to the Hall of Fame of the Opimian Society in Canada, cementing his reputation as an oenophile. He wed Diana Lorraine Russel, on September 29, 1967, and that led to the legendary status he holds in the minds of most who knew him. He loved music, being 'Up North' in the Laurentians, his dogs (especially 'little one' Cordelia), sailing, woodworking, good food and wine, and the opportunity to sit with one of his grandchildren for as long as they liked. Most of all: he enthusiastically engaged, a joyful and inquisitive spirit resting on the foundation of a loved and loving family. He is survived by wife Diana Blakely of Wellesley, Massachusetts; daughter and son-in-law Tara and Robert Lightbody of Roslindale, Massachusetts; son and daughter-in-law Chris and Laurie Blakely of Wellesley, Massachusetts; daughter and son-in-law Martha and Geoff Tuff of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and grandchildren Xander, Bella, Hayden, Owen, Geoff, Rider, Quinn, Mason and Hunter. Services will be held in Wellesley and in Entrelacs, Quebec, at dates to be determined well into 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in gratitude to Brigham and Women's Hospital to support the Heart Failure Clinic. Gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org
or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with 'in memory of Fraser Blakely' in the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, PO Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241. Fraser will forever rest with a view of 'the lake'.