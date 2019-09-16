|
MALCOLM MURRAY 'Mack' Mack left us on September 14, 2019 as he said 'honoured by the love that surrounds me'. Mack was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the third of four sons born to Liliane and Murdo Murray. He graduated from Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute in 1945 and he married the love of his life, Doreen, in 1952. Together they raised four children, Lisa de Wilde (Jim), Keith Murray (Rhonda), Alix Box (Tom), and Jennifer Murray (Andrew Ross). Seven grandchildren gave "Mackie" endless delight: Margaux, Daniel, Lauren, Sean, Rachel, Luke and Jack. He rejoiced in his two great-granddaughters, Avery and Layla. Mack spent his working life with Canadian General Electric (later CAMCO). He considered himself very fortunate to have had many different opportunities with CGE; in 1966 Mack and Doreen moved their young family from Winnipeg to Montreal, and then to London, Toronto, Montreal and finally to Oakville, Ontario in 1976. It wasn't easy to leave Winnipeg with four young children, saying goodbye to family and friends, but they both desired the best opportunities for their children and for Mack, everything was about his family. Mack personified decency and kindness. One of his proudest accomplishments was to serve on the Organizing Committee for the Pan-Am Games in Winnipeg in 1967 for which he was recognized for his community service by the City of Winnipeg. He believed in what the Games meant for his city and his country. He was a proud Canadian who watched the CFL and never the NFL. He was an avid reader and followed current events and politics, consuming newspapers and headline news in enormous quantities. Mack loved the Winnipeg Jets and enjoyed watching the Blue Jays and the Leafs with Doreen. He was passionate about amateur sport, and the values it instills in young people. He coached track and field and basketball as a young man in Winnipeg and volunteered with hockey and little league baseball in Oakville for many years after he retired. He was recognized with the Community Spirit Award for Sport Development in Oakville in 2004. Mack loved to sing: earlier this month he was teaching Avery how to sing 'You are my Sunshine', singing along with her. Mack was an active member of 'The Entertainers', the Oakville chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society; he revelled in the weekly practices and the annual concert, writing the last cheque for his annual dues at the beginning of August. We are grateful for the kindness and support of Dr. Healey and the nursing team at The Del Manor, Oakville, especially Claudia, Teresa, Arlina, Paula May and Derek and the other care staff who supported him, Mirabelle, Arlene, Andrea, Christie and Rose and the nurses, Jennyfer and Alex on 5C of the Oakville Hospital. A service to celebrate Mack's life will be held on September 19th at 3:00 p.m. at Glen Abbey Golf Club, 1333 Dorval Drive, Oakville. Canadian Open Room (Parking Lot D). Please arrive between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019