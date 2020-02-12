|
|
MALCOLM WILSON PAYNE Born on September 28, 1930 in Cleethorpes, England to Kate Gertrude and George Henry (GH) Payne, he died in his 90th year on February 10, 2020 in Bracebridge, Ontario after a short and courageous fight with cancer. Malcolm is survived by Joyce, his wife of 32 years, his ex-wife Daphne, and his sister Clare (Steve), and is pre-deceased by his sister Cynthia. He was a loving father to his children Neil (Mary), Jan (Peter), Gill (Ken), and Hugh (Tina), his step-children Janie, Lucy (Brad), Brenda (Ralph) and Andrew, and his grand-children Andrée, Alex, Simon, Benjamin, Samuel, Cameron, Tara, Haylie, Scott, David, Adam, and Fenn. Malcolm spent his early years in England, attending Nevill Holt and Oundle schools, before moving to USA at age 18 to work and then attend Princeton University in New Jersey, where he majored in philosophy. He graduated in 1952 and moved to Ontario where he met and married Daphne and raised their children between a home in Toronto, a weekend cabin in Claremont and summertime cottages in Muskoka. He established himself as an investment portfolio manager, later specializing in precious metals and mining. In 1980 together with Don Foyston and Peter Gordon, he established Foyston, Gordon & Payne Investment Counsel. He was active as a board member of PSI for over 10 years. In 1987, he married Joyce Archdekin and in 1989, he and Joyce retired to Port Carling, Ontario. In his retirement, he partnered with Joyce to take up exploring the Muskoka lakes on his Nonsuch sailboat "Muskokat", got serious about landscape photography, travelled the world, and became a model train enthusiast, as well as continuing his love of music, golf, gardening and bridge. In 2016, they decided to downsize and moved to their home in Bracebridge. Malcolm had many hobbies but his love of golf and music were consistent throughout his life. He was a member of York Downs, Muskoka Lakes and Pinehurst Golf Clubs, all contributing to his 3 lifetime holes-in-one. His love of music ran the gamut from Burl Ives and Tom Lehrer to traditional Hawaiian songs, classical and opera. Whether he was playing the piano, guitar, or ukulele, he was an entertainer who loved to sing at any opportunity. Malcolm will be fondly remembered for his focused wit and intelligence, as a proud, pragmatic, and tenacious leader, and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed. Thanks to the caring staff at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, and to the many community health-care professionals who provided in-home support. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held on Friday February 14, 6-8 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Home, 1 Mary St, Bracebridge. Funeral will take place on Saturday February 15, 1:30 p.m., at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, 4 Mary St., Bracebridge.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020