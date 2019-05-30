|
|
MARALYN BIDERMAN On Tuesday, May 28, 2019.Maralyn Biderman, beloved wife of Ron Biderman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael Biderman and Iris Nemani, and Ruth Biderman and Allan McIntosh. Devoted grandmother of Maya, Joshua, Sam, Ian, and Charlotte. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment New Fraternal Jewish Association Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 240 Balmoral Avenue, following the interment and continuing Sunday, June 2th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society of Ontario, 416- 967-5900
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2019