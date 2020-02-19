You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARC BERNSTEIN On Monday, February 17, 2020 at Baycrest Apotex. Beloved son of Mary (professional name Simmons) and the late Jack Bernstein. Dear brother of Harriet Bernstein. Loving uncle of Samantha Bernstein and Michael Bobbie, and great-uncle of Ida and Nell. Beloved cousin of Dan and Jayne Weiner, and Josh. Marc was a member of The Projectionist Union and a member of The Canadian Antique Phonograph Society. Marc's greatest passion was for classical music, especially Beethoven. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Picture Pioneers, (416) 368-1139.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
