MARC JOSEPH HEBERT Passed away at his home in Guelph on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Marc Hebert, age 88 years, was the loving father of Susan Hebert and her husband Helmut Zgraja, Jennifer and her husband Morey Chaplick and of the late John Hebert (1973). Marc was the proud grandfather of Nicholas (Meg), Adam (Maddie), Katarina, Brad and Will. He was the dear brother of Jacqui Kyle, Jeanne Corbeil and Ron Hebert and his wife Carolyn. Survived by his nieces and nephews. Marc will be sadly missed by his pet cat Cindy whom he dearly loved. Dad graduated from the Royal Military College in 1956, then graduated from the University of Toronto with a Civil Engineering degree and went on to have a successful career as a navigator with the Canadian Air Force. Marc was a man of faith, devote in his love and service to family, friends, parish. He was installed as a Secular Franciscan. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or to the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019