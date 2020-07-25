You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. MARCEL LEMIEUX Passed away July 17 2020 after a brief illness. He was 90 years old. Predeceased by his wife, Jeannette. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Marie (Brian), Anne (Dick) and Pierre (Donna). He was a cherished Grand-papa to Kaitlyn, Julie, Emma, and Pierre. He was a Great- grandfather to five great- grandchildren. Dr. Marcel Lemieux was a graduate of Laval University in Medicine. Graduate of McGill University in Psychiatry and became an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at McGill. He was Superintendent of L'hôpital des Laurentides in Quebec. In 1971, Marcel took the position of Medical Director at the Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital (HPH). Professor Emeritus at McMaster University.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
