MARCELLA LEONE SCHRAM It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Leone Schram (nee Tretiak) on October 26, 2020. Leone was the loving wife of John for 50 years; the devoted mother of Michael and Kelsey (Chris Jenkins); and grandmother of Noa and Henry. She is also survived by her sister Adeline (Will Hyswick); and bothers Ernie Tretiak and Eugene Tretiak (Linda); and many nephews and nieces. Leone was born in Canora, Saskatchewan to Mike and Lena Tretiak. She was raised in Yorkton where she was a renown local figure skater, coach and ice carnival manager. She moved to Ottawa in 1966 to begin a 10-year career with General Motors. One year later she was transferred to Toronto and then to Boston in 1973. Leone was an Executive Secretary par excellence for G M and then Levi's. Her career led her to be a sales representative and finally to her passion, interior design and builder extraordinaire culminating in the founding of MLS Designs. She often claimed she led a charmed life following and supporting John in his career, while excelling in hers. They moved to Boston in 1973, back to Toronto in 1974, to Hanover, New Hampshire in 1983, to Wellesley, Massachusetts in 1986, and back to Toronto in 1991. At each stop, she designed and built homes; six in total, including their winter home in Palm City, Florida, while raising their two children. During her design and building career she focused her talents on renovating and building restaurants and homes. While her attention to detail and perfection sometimes frustrated others, the outcome was always undeniably spectacular. Her style was elegant and simple. Her design and architectural layouts always focused on the gathering of family and friends. Leone was a devoted Catholic and spent much of her time to helping those in need. She volunteered for the Good Shepard, Covenant House, Out of the Cold, Second Harvest, and the Martin County School District in Florida. She was extremely humble, always putting others' needs before her own, making anyone that knew her feel valued and loved. Her love of travel took John and her to 35 countries on four continents. Their favorite country was Italy where they returned many times over 45 years. Unfortunately, Covid-19 disrupted their trip through the North West passage. Leone was a superb downhill skier where she floated through the moguls at Blue Mountain, and many resorts in western Canada and the US. She and John met on the ski hills of Blue Mountain where she helped build their mountain top chalet on the South Chair. She was also an avid tennis player and golfer. Many will remember Leone as an entertainer and host. She loved to bring people together and hosting parties at their homes. She would always be buzzing around the room committed to spending quality time with everyone. And never wanting it to end. Near the end of the night you could always find her at the front door begging people not to leave. But Leone's true passion was her family which she valued above all else. She would celebrate the simple act of just being together while also nurturing and supporting each of our dreams. She brightened every life she touched. She was a strong, compassionate, and talented woman. She will be dearly missed by many. She would want us to continue to celebrate each other, always help those in need, and above all, go out into the world and 'spread a little sunshine.' Due to Covid 19, a small private Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 3. In the spring, a larger Celebration of Leone's Life will be held at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Canadian Cancer Society
(www.cancer.ca
).