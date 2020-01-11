You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcello BERNARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcello BERNARDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcello BERNARDO Obituary
MARCELLO BERNARDO (Cello) September 24, 1941 - October 12, 2019 Cello's life began in a loyal and loving village in northern Italy, yet in his lifetime, he also called Huntsville, Toronto, and Temagami, Ontario home. Together with his soul mate Margaret, they dedicated themselves to enriching the lives of children and young adults through their TDSB teaching careers as well as their unending devotion to Camp Wabikon. Without a doubt, family was the most important aspect of Cello's life. Survived by his wife Margaret, their 3 children (Mari-Beth, Megan and Matthew), 7 grandchildren, and his sister Anna, he lived a tremendously accomplished and fulfilling life and is remembered by all for his quiet strength and generous leadership. He was, quite simply, an incredibly special man. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, 141 Wilson Avenue. All are welcome. For donation details please visit www.wabikon.com/in-memory
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcello's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -