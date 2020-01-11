|
MARCELLO BERNARDO (Cello) September 24, 1941 - October 12, 2019 Cello's life began in a loyal and loving village in northern Italy, yet in his lifetime, he also called Huntsville, Toronto, and Temagami, Ontario home. Together with his soul mate Margaret, they dedicated themselves to enriching the lives of children and young adults through their TDSB teaching careers as well as their unending devotion to Camp Wabikon. Without a doubt, family was the most important aspect of Cello's life. Survived by his wife Margaret, their 3 children (Mari-Beth, Megan and Matthew), 7 grandchildren, and his sister Anna, he lived a tremendously accomplished and fulfilling life and is remembered by all for his quiet strength and generous leadership. He was, quite simply, an incredibly special man. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, 141 Wilson Avenue. All are welcome. For donation details please visit www.wabikon.com/in-memory
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020