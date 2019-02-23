|
MARCIA ANNABEL SMITH (née Gregory) Passed away peacefully in Winchester, UK on January 30, 2019 with her family at her side. Born on December 17, 1935, Marcia spent her childhood in Trinidad, returning to Canada in her teens and moving to London UK in 1971. Many will remember Marcia for her outgoing personality, warmth and style. She is survived by her husband Duncan, children Paul, Caroline and Michaela and 7 grandchildren. A funeral will be held a Grace Church on-the-Hill Toronto on February 27, 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019